Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

