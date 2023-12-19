Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.