Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

