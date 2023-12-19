Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

