Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,302 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.29% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

CSM opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

