Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 294,053 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,053 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

