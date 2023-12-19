SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

