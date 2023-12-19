Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Position Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 372.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $987.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

