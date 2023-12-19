Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 74,821 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.