Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

