Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,521 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,430,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,091,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.