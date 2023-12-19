Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

