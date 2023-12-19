Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $66.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

