New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

