Critical Review: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MicroAlgo and Symbolic Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.85 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Symbolic Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroAlgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MicroAlgo and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Symbolic Logic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.