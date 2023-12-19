Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 9,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 785,710 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 294,342 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 652,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.