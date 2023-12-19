Contrasting Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.31 $597.00 million $53.86 6.75 Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.57 -$512.67 million ($1.84) -20.34

This table compares Everest Group and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everest Group and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everest Group currently has a consensus target price of $454.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.97%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00% Mercury General -2.31% -8.85% -1.91%

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Everest Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out -69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Everest Group beats Mercury General on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

