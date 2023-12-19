Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

