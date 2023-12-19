Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 241,787 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $574.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

