The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $52.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

