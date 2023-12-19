Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $193.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.