Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $89.56 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $89,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.