Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 34,754 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $64,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

