Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 22,117 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

