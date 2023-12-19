iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $181,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

