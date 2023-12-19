Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8,336.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

