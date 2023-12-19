Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

