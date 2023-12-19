Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,918 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,279,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

HMC stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.