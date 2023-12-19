Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 66.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $8,491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 61.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

