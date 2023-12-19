Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Shares of DHR opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

