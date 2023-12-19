Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 113,378 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 188,639 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

