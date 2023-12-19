Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.98 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

