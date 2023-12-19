Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGOV opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

