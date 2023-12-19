Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.