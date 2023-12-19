Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $709.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

