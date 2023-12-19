Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

