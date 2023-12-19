Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,740 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.