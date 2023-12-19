Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.