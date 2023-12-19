Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
EOI stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
