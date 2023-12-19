Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EOI stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.