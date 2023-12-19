Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
