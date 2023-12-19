Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.