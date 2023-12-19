Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
