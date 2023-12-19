Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.60 and a 12-month high of $167.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

