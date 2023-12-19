Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.