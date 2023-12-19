Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $446.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.41.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

