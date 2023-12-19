Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises about 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.