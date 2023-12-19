San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.25.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.