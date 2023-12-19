Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
ETY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
