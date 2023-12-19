Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

ETY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.