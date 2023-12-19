Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
