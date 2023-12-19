Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

