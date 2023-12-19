PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PRT opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 170.73%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

