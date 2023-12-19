Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
